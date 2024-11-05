October inflation slightly up driven by food, transport

THE Philippines’ inflation rate edged up to 2.3 percent in October 2024, from 1.9 percent in September, bringing the average inflation rate from January to October to 3.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

While inflation remains below last year’s rate of 4.9 percent in October 2023, the increase signals rising costs, largely attributed to the food and transport sectors.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the October inflation is within its forecast range of two to 2.8 percent. The central bank said the latest inflation outturn is consistent with its assessment that inflation will continue to trend closer to the low end of the target range over the succeeding quarters. This reflects easing supply pressures for key food items, particularly rice.

“The latest inflation figures confirm that we are on track to keep inflation within target. The government is fully committed to ensuring price stability and protecting Filipino households from undue shocks,” said Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, in a statement.

The year-to-date average inflation of 3.3 percent is well within the government’s target range of two to four percent.

The primary driver behind October’s inflation hike was a faster price increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which saw a 2.9 percent inflation rate compared to 1.4 percent in September. Transport also impacted inflation with a smaller year-on-year decrease, down 2.1 percent in October from a 2.4 percent drop in September.

The Neda official said recent weather disturbances, including typhoon Kristine, have posed significant challenges to the food supply and logistics. Balisacan said the government is working relentlessly to keep food available and prices steady, particularly for essential commodities.

Despite these rises, some sectors saw lower inflation rates in October, including housing, water, electricity and gas, which decreased to 2.4 percent from 3.3 percent the previous month, and personal care items, down slightly to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent.

The top contributors to October’s inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages which were responsible for 46.9 percent of the inflation rise, adding 1.1 percentage points; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributing 22 percent or 0.5 percentage points; and restaurants and accommodation services adding 16.1 percent or 0.4 percentage points.

Food inflation nationally rose to three percent in October from 1.4 percent in September, though it remained lower than the 7.1 percent seen in October 2023. Rice prices surged, with inflation in rice jumping to 9.6 percent in October from 5.7 percent the prior month, while corn also saw a notable price increase at 9.7 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained steady at 2.4 percent in October, down from 5.3 percent in October 2023, suggesting price stability in other goods and services.

The BSP said the inflation outlook for 2025 and 2026 has shifted toward the upside. Upside risks could emanate from potential adjustments in electricity rates and higher minimum wages in areas outside Metro Manila, while downside factors continue to be linked to the impact of lower import tariffs on rice. / KOC