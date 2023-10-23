Octogenarian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Dumanjug

AN OCTOGENARIAN died after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the street in Barangay Tubod-Bitoon, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu.

The incident occurred at 6:59 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The victim was identified as Zozima Carreon Tek-ing, 82, a widow who lived in the area.

Benjie Humonong, 43, an animal trader from Barangay Kanyuko, Dumanjug, was the driver of the motorcycle that struck the victim.

Senior Master Sergeant Romeo Legaspi Jr. of the Dumanjug Police Station said that Humonong struck Tek-ing when she suddenly crossed the street.

Tek-ing fell as a result, hitting her head on the pavement.

She was rushed to the Barili District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Humonong was taken into police custody, but was later freed after settling the matter with the victim’s family. (GPL/TPT)