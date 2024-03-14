Octogenarian found dead in Sibonga town

AN octogenarian was discovered dead in the mountain barangay of Mangyan, Sibonga town in southern Cebu, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The victim, who was 89-year-old, was identified as Anastasia Zamora Ordeñeza, a resident of the said place.

The municipality’s rescue personnel and police officials under the command of Captain Fort Antony Valdez, namely Master Sergeant Gerardo Abad, Patrolman Ricablanca and Patrolman Romano immediately responded after receiving a call regarding a dead person alarm.

However, the victim had already passed away when they arrived.

The victim's granddaughter, who resides with her, stated that after her grandma left the house at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, they began looking for her when she went missing and eventually located her at around 5 p.m.

The police believed that while the victim was walking in the area, she skidded off her path and fell down the slope. (DVG, TPT)