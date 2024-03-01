Odd food combinations that you might actually want to try

Mixing and matching has become the latest craze in food chains. Think of any famous diner, and you’ll likely find a mix and match option. It’s all about increasing customer satisfaction and giving folks a sense of variety without breaking the bank on multiple full-priced items.

But let’s be real, as much fun as these food chain combos are, they’ve got nothing on the mixing and matching we do at home. Who would’ve thought that vanilla ice cream and soy sauce could be a match made in heaven? It might sound wild, but trust that the world of odd food combinations can get even crazier with these picks.

Bread + Kimchi