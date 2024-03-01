Odd food combinations that you might actually want to try

Mixing and matching has become the latest craze in food chains. Think of any famous diner, and you’ll likely find a mix and match option. It’s all about increasing customer satisfaction and giving folks a sense of variety without breaking the bank on multiple full-priced items.
But let’s be real, as much fun as these food chain combos are, they’ve got nothing on the mixing and matching we do at home. Who would’ve thought that vanilla ice cream and soy sauce could be a match made in heaven? It might sound wild, but trust that the world of odd food combinations can get even crazier with these picks.
Bread + Kimchi
Bread’s versatile, right? But forget the classics like PB&J — netizen Vhenna took it up a notch by slapping some kimchi on her bread. Sounds wild, but she swears it hits the spot. Who knew kimchi could play so well with bread? Just goes to show, there’s no wrong way to enjoy your grub.
Pancake + Gravy
Forget syrup, netizen Kai is flipping the pancakes drenched in gravy. It might sound unconventional, but this savory twist on a breakfast classic is a game-changer for her. The savory goodness coated in every fluffy bite, we can only say Kai’s onto something here — brunch will never be the same.
Watermelon + Salt
It’s a refreshingly unexpected combo that hits all the right notes for netizen Hannah. The juicy sweetness of watermelon meets the zing of salt for a taste sensation that’s both surprising and satisfying. This summer treat is getting a new style this year.
Green Mango + Vegemite
This unconventional pairing might raise a few eyebrows, but Alyana swears by the tangy-meets-savory bomb of flavors. It’s an Aussie twist on a tropical delight that’s sure to leave taste buds tingling. The adventurous eaters will be raving about this.
Beer + Cake
While most opt for wine or coffee, netizen Yong knows that the malty bitterness of beer can perfectly complement the sweetness of cake. It’s an interesting move that’s sure to intrigue taste buds. Here’s to thinking outside the dessert box!
Bread + Soda
Almost every Filipino knows this hype — a pandesal dipped in a soda, an orange soda to be specific. It might sound strange at first, but netizen Liff knows that the fizzy sweetness of soda can add a fun twist to the simplicity of bread. For a quick bite or a quirky craving, Liff’s onto something refreshingly different.
Rice + Milo / Coffee (porridge style)
Netizens Vyshinsky and Bert are reinventing comfort food with their unique twist on rice dishes — rice mixed with Milo and rice mixed with coffee, all served porridge-style! It’s a supple, comforting duo that’s sure to warm your soul — be it chocolatey like Milo or caffeinated like coffee. While traditional porridge holds a special place, these unique combos take your rice game to the next level. Just watch out for that sugar spike!
Apple + Peanut Butter
Who knew the classic combo of apple slices paired with creamy peanut butter could get even healthier? It’s a crunchy-meets-creamy delight that’s as satisfying as it is nutritious. It’s a great substitute for those who might be craving for chips, especially those on weight loss programs.
Fries + Sundae
Netizen Nikki is taking her sweet and salty cravings with the ultimate mashup — fries dipped in a creamy sundae. It’s a match made in heaven for every regular fast food diner. Nothing could go wrong when crispy meets creamy and savory meets sweet. It’s about time we all just accepted it, especially with how many foodies out there are already on board with this. S
Pickles + Nutella
It might sound strange at first, but netizen Marc Vince knows that the tangy crunch of pickles perfectly complements the creamy sweetness of Nutella. It’s a daring combination almost like something a pregnant woman would crave, but that’s also sure to surprise the curious foodies out there.
Pancit + Spaghetti
Check out a spaghetti and pancit combo as well. Netizen Amiel’s interesting pick is the ultimate carb-on-carb meal that hits the mark. Perfect for those days when you can’t decide between Italian or Filipino flavors. But a carb overload might give your blood sugar levels a bit of a rollercoaster ride! So, keep it chill and stay balanced.