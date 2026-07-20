‘Odyssey’ impresses with nonstop action

DESPITE running for nearly three hours, “The Odyssey,” directed by Christopher Nolan for Universal Pictures, remains gripping from start to finish with its thrilling action sequences.

Beyond its stunning visual effects, the film is remarkably well-crafted. The scale of the production is evident, from its meticulously staged battle scenes and seafaring journeys to its breathtaking mythical encounters.

The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo and many others. Despite its star-studded lineup, each actor is given ample opportunity to shine.

“The Odyssey” is based on Greek mythology and follows Odysseus as he journeys home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, where his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), await him while struggling to protect their kingdom from those seeking to seize the throne.

The film is now showing in cinemas and, as of Monday, July 20, 2026, had earned US$264.1 million at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend. / TRC