Office for habal-habal drivers approved

AN ORDINANCE that aims to create an office for the drivers and passengers of habal-habals, or motorbike taxis, in Cebu City was approved by the Cebu City Council during its regular session Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the committee on laws, ordinances, and styling, and Councilor Pastor "Jun" Alcover Jr., chairman of the committee on trade, commerce, and entrepreneurship, led the ordinance.

The new office will be called the Motorcycle-for-Hire Riders and Motorcycle Riders Coordinating and Welfare Office (MMCWO).

One of the main objectives of the MMCWO is to implement policies and initiatives to protect habal-habal drivers and their passengers.

The MMCWO will also be responsible for compiling a list of habal-habal drivers and actively collaborating with driver associations and organizations.

However, details regarding the appointment of the executive director and the location of the office have not yet been provided.

To ensure passengers can easily recognize or recall them, Cebu City's habal-habal drivers have been provided with reflectorized vests with matching numbers and are now well-organized.

Last February, now-suspended Mayor Mike Rama also distributed vests to benefit habal-habal drivers accredited by the City Hall or belonging to the Cebu City Habal-Habal Drivers Association. (Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)