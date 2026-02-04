Office of the President supports DPWH fund shift for Danao bridge repairs

FOLLOWING the destruction caused by Typhoon Tino, the Office of the President has expressed support for the reprogramming of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) 2026 budget to prioritize the repair and reconstruction of damaged bridges in Danao City.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano said the Office of the President referred to the DPWH the City Government’s request to realign funds from other programmed road and administrative projects toward the repair of the Guinacot–Quisol Bridge and the reconstruction of Danao Bridge 1 in Barangay Taboc.

Durano said the damaged bridges have severely disrupted transportation, emergency response, access to schools, and the local economy, making their rehabilitation a critical priority.

“Ang suporta sa Office of the President sa pag-reprogram sa 2026 DPWH budget para sa Danao usa ka dako’ng tabang aron matubag ang priority call sa Danao City human sa kadaot ni bagyong Tino,” Durano said.

“Ang Guinacot–Quisol Bridge ug Danao Bridge 1 sa Taboc dili lang mga proyekto—mga lifeline ni sa atong mga komunidad,” he added.

The support was outlined in a letter dated January 7, which Durano welcomed as a crucial step in addressing Danao City’s urgent infrastructure needs in the aftermath of the typhoon.

Durano said local officials will continue coordinating with the national government to ensure that damaged infrastructure is restored as quickly as possible for the benefit of residents.

The move was followed by a memorandum from the DPWH Regional Office VII dated January 12, directing concerned offices to take into account Danao City’s urgent infrastructure concerns.

Durano stressed that the issue goes beyond infrastructure, noting its impact on public safety, livelihoods, and access to basic services.

He also reported that repair works on Danao Bridge 1 in Barangay Taboc have already begun under DPWH 7’s existing program and budget following the typhoon.

The City Government said it expects the DPWH to act promptly on plans and assessments, prioritizing reported damaged bridges, including the affected section of the Langub–Quisol Bridge. (DPC)