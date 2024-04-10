Official calls for inter-LGU collaboration to rescue ‘rugby boys’

FOLLOWING a viral video showing a group of minors believed to be using an illegal substance inside a public utility jeepney, a local legislator believes there is a need for an arrangement with other local government units (LGUs) to address the matter.

On Tuesday, April 9, 2024, a group of minors boarded a jeepney near the skywalk on Mango Avenue and caused trouble among the passengers.

In a phone interview on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Phillip Zafra, chairman of the committee on peace and order, said that based on the anti-mendicancy board data, most of their rescues are not from Cebu City but from the provinces.

Zafra said there is a need to have an arrangement or perhaps a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with other LGUs, the municipalities where these street dwellers reside, assuring that when the city turns them over, they will be taken care of and not allowed to be sent back to the city.

Regarding the minors who boarded the PUJ, one caught in the video sniffing a plastic wrap with a solvent, Zafra said it is sad to see that until now, there are still children who have fallen into this vice.

Zafra said that apart from the city’s police force being responsible for rescuing these children, the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) is also tasked to track down who these children really are.

“What I want is for the parents to be investigated, to ask why they have allowed their children to fall into such destitution,” Zafra said in Cebuano.

Zafra said it would be understandable if the parents were also working, which could be the reason why they were not able to take care of their children. But if the parents just keep on gambling and gossiping, then they should be held accountable.

Zafra said rescuing these children needs a specialized approach, as they are still protected by the law, particularly juvenile justice and welfare act.

He said the matter is not just a problem with enforcement or the government, but requires a concerted effort, involving parents and the private sector, to address it.

Zafra also said he already asked the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), together with the barangays, to check the small-scale establishments that sell solvents to the minors.

He said there should be a close coordination among the LGUs in coming up with a program for the mendicants.

He added the issue at hand requires a concerted effort among Cebu City Transportation Office, DSWS, Anti-Mendicancy Board, and other agencies. (AML)