Officials deny ER power outage claims

LAPU-LAPU City officials have dismissed social media reports of a power failure and lack of a generator at the city hospital’s emergency room (ER) on Saturday, April 18, 2026, labeling the claims as “fake news.”

Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard Chan and Hospital Administrator Lynart Kevin Omnes clarified that the facility has a functional backup system, though manual switching during power fluctuations can cause temporary delays.

A complaint was earlier raised over ER conditions at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital after a resident alleged that there was no generator when she brought her injured grandmother to the facility during a power interruption. The claim, posted on Facebook by Kaye Gabutan, a resident of Barangay Babag, has been disputed by the hospital, which said its backup power system was operational.

Gabutan told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview that she and her 81-year-old grandmother arrived at the hospital around 10 p.m. on Saturday and found the ER already dark upon arrival.

She said she inquired with hospital staff about the availability of a generator and was told that while the hospital has one, the ER does not have a designated generator.

Her grandmother was injured earlier that day in an accident, sustaining a fractured hand and a possible pelvic injury.

Gabutan said the situation lasted for nearly an hour without immediate power restoration, adding that while other areas of the hospital were powered by a generator, the ER remained without electricity.

“The golden time of an emergency is eight to 10 minutes. What happens if somebody with a life-threatening emergency arrives and needs immediate care,” said Gabutan in Cebuano.

She took to social media to air her frustration in a post that has reached over 4,500 reactions, 1,300 comments and 1,600 shares as of Tuesday, April 21.

In her post, she raised concerns over government fund allocation, noting that if money can be used for influencers and performers during entertainment events, healthcare should be given greater priority in the budget.

Chan, in the comment section, addressed the post as “fake news” and a “political smear campaign,” stressing that the hospital has a working generator.

He added that the power interruption only lasted briefly, as electricity was quickly restored through the generator.

The lawmaker said an annual budget is allocated to continuously improve its facilities and services.

Hospital response

Omnes, in a separate interview, said the hospital is equipped with a generator under the Department of Health (DOH), which also regulates its operations and provides guidelines, including recommendations on the use of an automatic transfer switch.

He added that the generator is not dedicated solely to the ER, as it supplies power to the entire hospital.

Omnes also addressed the brief delay, saying the outage coincided with a transformer explosion near the area and that maintenance personnel had to inspect fluctuating breakers and double-check the system before restoring power.

He explained that the hospital relies on two power sources, and when one line fails, maintenance must switch to the other, which also takes time.

He added that idle offices are shut down before the generator is activated to prioritize occupied areas, contributing to the delay.

The hospital said a doctor reported a power interruption at around 10:14 p.m., with electricity restored at 10:39 p.m. Omnes said no patients were compromised during the incident.

The hospital administrator also pointed out that, as a level 1 hospital, it does not have advanced life support machines. Most of the ER equipment has batteries that can last for hours during power interruptions before being recharged and checked, he added.

Omnes also clarified that oxygen supply does not require electricity, as it is regulated through oxygen tank systems.

An automatic transfer switch and transformer are pending installation to improve services, with completion targeted for May.

The Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has also requested an additional generator following monitoring from the DOH, while the City Engineering Office conducted an on-site assessment to determine the required specifications. / DPC