Officials disregard swim rules at CCSC?

Proper swimming attire and the mandatory pre-swim showers are required at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). However, some key Palarong Pambansa officials appear to have forgotten these regulations.

The Freeman, a local media outlet, posted on its Facebook page photos of Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages, Medical Committee Head Rhoel Dejaño, and Medical Committee Assistant Head Renzo del Rosario who jumped into the CCSC pool after the closing ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday night, July 16, 2024.

The officials were wearing uniforms and pants when they jumped into the pool.

CCSC manager Jovito Taborada, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, July 17, said all pool users should wear proper swimming attire and wash first before using the facility.

In the notice posted by the management at the CCSC swimming pool, it indicated that the proper swimming attire would be a leg suit, swimsuit, two-piece/bikini, head cap, rash guard, water briefs, and cycling shorts.

It also read in a portion that only appropriate swimwear is allowed in the pool to maintain hygiene and safety standards and to refrain from cotton underwear.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to each of these Palaro key officials for a comment but to no avail.

Meanwhile, swimming pool rules include: only one hour per swimmer is allowed; and an hourly schedule is to be followed (8 to 9 a.m.; 9 to 10 a.m.); all pool clients must take a cleansing shower before entering the swimming pool enclosure; swimmers are required to wear swim caps; wear proper swimming attire;

Fabrics not allowed are colored cotton, denim (jeans), leather, wool, corduroy, undergarments, and disposable or cloth diapers.

Watch the belongings and valuables. The management will not hold itself liable for losses of valuables due to swimmer negligence. / JPS