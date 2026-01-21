Officials push waste segregation as cities seek new dumpsites

THE cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, among the most densely populated in Cebu, are looking to secure temporary garbage disposal sites as landfills close or near full capacity, with officials from both cities stressing that strict waste segregation is now critical to easing the crisis.

The pressure intensified after the closure of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City, which had long served as a major disposal site before a deadly landslide early this month. As waste volumes continue to climb, the two local governments are juggling short-term fixes while pushing changes meant to reduce the amount of trash sent to dumpsites.

What triggered

the current problem

The crisis traces back to the Binaliw landfill tragedy, which claimed 36 lives and forced the permanent closure of the dumpsite used by several local governments, including Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City. With Binaliw no longer an option, cities were left with fewer accredited disposal sites and rising competition for space.

Lapu-Lapu City alone produces more than 25 tons of garbage daily, while Mandaue City previously sent about 5,200 tons of waste each month to Binaliw.

Lapu-Lapu City’s

temporary options

According to City Administrator Danilo Almendras, the City is seeking approval to use the landfill in Consolacion, even as that facility is nearing full capacity.

“The Consolacion landfill is almost at full capacity, and with the common problem faced by highly urbanized cities regarding where to dispose of their solid waste, it seems many will be competing to dump there,” Almendras said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

While waiting for clearance, the City reopened its transfer station at the materials recovery facility in Soong, Barangay Mactan. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources approved the move on the condition that only residual waste is disposed of and strict segregation is enforced to prevent foul odors.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan has ordered all barangays and city offices to fully implement waste segregation, separating biodegradable, recyclable and residual waste. She also urged offices to stop relying on bottled water and shift to refillable containers to reduce trash at the source.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, the transfer station had not yet reached full capacity, Almendras said.

Mandaue’s search

for a long-term fix

Mandaue City faces an even steeper challenge due to the sheer volume and cost of its waste disposal. From January to October 2025, the City collected 53,918.82 tons of residual waste. Tipping fees alone cost about P65 million annually, while hauling contracts can reach P68 million every three months.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the City is reviewing several proposals, including an offer from Aloguinsan to accept Mandaue’s garbage. Aloguinsan Mayor Caesar Ignatius Moreno formally presented the idea, which Mandaue officials are

now studying.

Ouano also confirmed that Val Chiong invited city officials to inspect a waste-to-energy facility in the City of Naga, an option that could reduce landfill dependence. Mandaue is considering a 1.5-hectare site at the Mandaue Green Learning Park for a similar facility.

“We are considering all these options and studying what would be the best solution for the City of Mandaue,” Ouano said.

Why segregation

matters more now

Both Cities agree that strict waste segregation is key to easing the crisis. Properly sorted waste reduces hauling costs and extends the life of disposal sites.

“If our waste is properly segregated when collected from the Mandaue Green Learning Park and then transferred to Asian Energy in Consolacion, the cost for the City will be much lower,” Ouano said.

Mandaue has warned barangays that segregation rules will be strictly enforced. Incentives for compliant barangays are being discussed, while sanctions remain a last resort.

What happens next

For now, Lapu-Lapu City continues to rely on its reopened transfer station, while Mandaue City uses a temporary site in Barangay Umapad. Both are eyeing nearer disposal facilities to cut fuel costs and reduce wear on garbage trucks, especially during the rainy season.

The immediate challenge is finding safe, legal places to dump waste. The bigger test will be whether stricter segregation and alternative technologies, such as waste-to-energy plants, can finally ease Cebu’s long-running garbage problem before the next crisis hits.

/ DPC, ABC