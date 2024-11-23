Oftana aspires for a TNT grand slam

MANILA – Fresh from winning his second championship in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Calvin Oftana wants TNT to aim for the grand slam this season.

The six-foot-five wingman from Siaton town, Negros Oriental province, expressed his desire for his club to at least be in a good spot of competing for a title in each of the three conferences this season.

One-third of the mission is done as the Tropang Giga won the PBA Governors’ Cup earlier this month at the expense of Barangay Ginebra.

“I want the team to be a top contender for every conference. Gusto ko sana nakakapag-compete tayo sa taas (I want hopefully for us to keep on competing at the top) or compete for the title each conference kasi hindi lang siya (because it is not just a) personal goal but I’m also doing it for my family,” he said.

For now, he is cherishing his recently won chip, which for him is sweeter than his first title in the 2023 edition of the Governors’ Cup also with TNT.

“Syempre sweeter and mas masaya ngayon kasi noong first championship ko buntis pa lang yung asawa ko. Ngayon, nakikita na ng anak ko at naiintindihan na niya yung laro. Nakikita ko yung sigla niya at sila ng asawa ko yung naging inspirasyon ko. Sweeter yung championship kasi ang daming hirap na pinagdaanan ng team (Of course, it’s sweeter and happier now because during my first championship, my wife was still pregnant. Now, my son can see and understand the game. I can see his enthusiasm and he and my wife are my inspiration. The championship is sweeter because the team went through a lot of hardships),” he said.

Oftana is currently on national team duties as part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

He had three points and one rebound in eight and a half minutes of action in Gilas’ breakthrough win against New Zealand in front of 11,686 fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday night.

However, he already has his mind set on delivering another chip for TNT in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup which begins on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

“I don’t want to say that TNT is onto becoming the next dynasty in the PBA, but I can promise our supporters that I’m making my own path sa team. I’m trying to contribute sa history ng (in the history of the) team. I’m making my own road and giving my all hanggang nandun ako sa (while I am there with) TNT,” Oftana said.

He had to wait for a little while, though, as the PLDT franchise will only return to action on Dec. 6 against guest team Hong Kong Eastern. / PNA