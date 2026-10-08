Oftana back with a bang

FEELING like a rookie again.

Out of the PBA for over three months, Calvin Oftana returned with a bang, exploding for 31 points to power TNT to a 116-92 rout of Terrafirma in the PBA Governors’ Cup resumption Wednesday night, Oct. 7, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“Feeling rookie uli (again), sobrang (so) excited,” said Oftana, who was playing his first game since June.

Oftana wasted no time making his presence felt, firing eight points with two triples right in the first period to set the tone for the Tropang 5G, who avenged a 106-111 loss to the Dyip in their previous encounter.

New import Nick Hornsby had a solid debut with 26 points, while Jordan Heading, Henry Galinato, Rey Nambatac and RR Pogoy provided ample support with 14, 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively, as TNT caught up with Converge at 5-4 while pushing Terrafirma down to 3-6.

Earlier, NLEX, with new import Deonte Burton, walloped a badly crippled Macau team, 138-78 – now the most lopsided win in league history – to improve to 8-2 in the same group. San Miguel Beer is second at 7-2.

The top four teams in each of the two groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

TNT bolstered its bid with the return of Oftana and Jayson Castro, who both played their first games in the conference.

“Unti-unti, nakukumpleto (Slowly getting complete). But we’re still without Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser because of dengue. And we’re still missing Kelly Williams and Poy Erram,” said coach Chot Reyes.

Reyes said the big key was execution, particularly on their defensive sets – including holding Juami Tiongson scoreless, an effort Oftana himself took pride in.

Maverick Ahanmisi and Justin Strings led the losing side with 27 and 25 points, respectively.

The scores:

TNT 116 – Oftana 31, Hornsby 26, Heading 14, Galinato 13, Nambatac 11, Pogoy 10, Khobuntin 4, Ambohot 3, Castro 2, Jalalon 2, Celzo 0, Quitevis 0, Varilla 0, Enciso 0, Hill 0.

Terrafirma 92 – Ahanmisi 27, Strings 25, Paraiso 11, Catapusan 5, Bravo 5, Eriobu 5, Chiu 4, Zaldivar 3, Adamos 3, Miller 2, Garcia 2, Tiongson 0, Mariano 0, Umali 0,

Hanapi 0.

Quarters: 27-22, 57-42, 79-62, 116-92. / PBA.PH