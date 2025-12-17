OFW count hits 2.19M in 2024

THE number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) rose to an estimated 2.19 million in 2024, up 1.5 percent from 2.16 million a year earlier, reflecting continued demand for Filipino labor overseas.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that Overseas Contract Workers (OCWs) — those with valid work contracts — accounted for 97.9 percent of total OFWs. The remaining 2.1 percent consisted of Filipinos working full time abroad without work permits or those using non-immigrant visas such as tourist, student, or medical visas.

Women dominated the overseas workforce, with 1.25 million female OFWs, or 57.2 percent of the total, higher than the 55.6 percent share recorded in 2023. By age, workers 45 years and older comprised the largest group at 25.8 percent, followed by those aged 30 to 34 years (21.3 percent) and 35 to 39 years (19.2 percent).

Occupational data showed that four in every 10 OFWs (43.6 percent) were engaged in elementary occupations, which include cleaning, basic maintenance, food preparation assistance, and delivery services. Plant and machine operators and assemblers accounted for 15.4 percent, while service and sales workers made up 12.7 percent.

Female OFWs were heavily concentrated in elementary occupations at 68.4 percent, while male OFWs were more likely to work as plant and machine operators and assemblers (32.8 percent), followed by craft and related trades workers.

Regionally, Calabarzon remained the top source of OFWs, accounting for 20.5 percent of the total, followed by Central Luzon (11.3 percent) and Western Visayas (9.5 percent). By island group, Luzon contributed nearly two-thirds of OFWs at 62.9 percent, with Mindanao and the Visayas accounting for roughly equal shares.

Asia remained the primary destination, hosting 74.5 percent of OFWs in 2024. Saudi Arabia led as the top destination with 21.9 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates at

12.4 percent.

OFWs sent an estimated P262.2 billion in total remittances during the year, including cash, cash brought home, and in-kind transfers. Average remittance per OFW rose to P129,000, up from P123,000 in 2023. Cash remittances totaled P214.31 billion, with 62.1 percent originating from OFWs in Asia.

Banks remained the preferred remittance channel, accounting for 61.1 percent of cash remittances, followed by money transfer services at 37.5

percent. / KOC