OFW remittances hit $3B in August, BSP says

CASH remittances from overseas Filipinos continued to grow in August this year, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Data released Thursday showed that money sent home by overseas Filipinos reached 3.03 billion, 1.9 percent higher than the USD2.98 billion recorded in August last year.

For the first eight months of the year, cash remittances also rose by 2.2 percent to USD23.42 billion from USD22.91 billion in January to August 2025.

The United States continued to be the top source of cash remittances, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also went up by 2 percent to USD3.37 billion.

Personal remittances also recorded a 2.3 percent growth to USD26.10 billion from January to August.

“These inflows continued to underpin household spending and domestic economic activity, reflecting the resilience of remittance flows as a key source of household income and external financing,” the BSP said.

Union Bank of the Philippines chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said the latest data suggests that overseas Filipino inflows remain resilient but are growing at a more moderate pace amid softer deployment and global uncertainties.

“While geopolitical risks continue to pose challenges, remittances have historically been among the country’s most stable external inflows,” he said.

“With seasonal holiday-related transfers typically picking up in the fourth quarter, the BSP’s 2.7 percent growth target for 2026 remains within reach, provided current trends hold through year-end,” he added. / PNA