OFW remittances slightly grow in October

PERSONAL remittances from overseas Filipinos reached US$3.52 billion in October 2025 from $3.46 billion in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Monday, Dec. 15.

From January to Oct. 2, the BSP added that cumulative personal remittances amounted to $32.49 billion compared to $28.97 billion in the same period in 2024.

Personal remittances include cash sent through banks and informal channels, as well as in-kind transfers.

The United States remained the top source of remittances during the 10 months, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Top 10

Remittances from about 10 million overseas Filipinos remain a vital pillar of the Philippine economy, accounting for roughly nine percent of gross domestic product and placing the country among the world’s top 10 remittance recipients, according to the Asian Development Bank.

With more than two million migrant workers deployed annually since 2016, remittance inflows, benefiting nearly 30 percent of households, support education, health care, housing, savings and small business growth, delivering broad macroeconomic gains, the BSP said. / XINHUA