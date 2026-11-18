THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) expects remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to exceed the US$4 billion recorded in 2025, despite global economic uncertainties that could temper growth this year.

In a news release Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, the DMW said personal remittances grew by 3.3 percent in 2025 but are expected to moderate to between 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent in 2026.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said remittances tend to remain resilient during periods of crisis because OFWs make greater efforts to support their families back home.

He described money sent by OFWs and Filipinos overseas as a vital source of household financial support and a major contributor to the Philippine economy.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that cash remittances rose by 2.6 percent year on year to $3.20 billion in September 2026, from $3.12 billion a year earlier.

Cumulative cash remittances reached $26.63 billion in the January-to-September period, up 2.3 percent from $26.03 billion in the same period last year.

Personal remittances, which include cash transfers through formal and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, increased by 2.7 percent to $3.55 billion in September, from $3.46 billion a year earlier.

For the first nine months, personal remittances reached $29.65 billion, up 2.3 percent from $28.97 billion in the same period in 2025.

Seasonally adjusted personal remittances also grew by 1.3 percent month on month in September, indicating sustained inflows after accounting for seasonal factors.

The United States remained the largest source of cash remittances, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Remittances remain a key source of foreign exchange for the Philippines and help support household consumption, a major driver of domestic economic activity. / KOC with PNA report