Ogie Diaz calls Sen. Imee ‘Marites’

TALENT manager and host Ogie Diaz referred to Sen. Imee Marcos as “Marites.”

This came after Diaz reposted a Facebook post showing Imee allegedly speaking in a way that suggested she was merely passing along gossip.

Diaz joked that his entertainment vlog, “Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update,” may now have competition.

In the video, Senator Imee claimed that the Office of the Ombudsman and other government agencies would allegedly file cases against officials who would not vote “Yes” in the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Aside from the Ombudsman, she also claimed that lawmakers who would not support the impeachment could possibly face complaints from the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, a video reaction from Palace press officer Claire Castro appeared below Senator Imee’s post.

“Who could have written this script? Where did this story even come from? Why does it sound like gossip? Because she keeps using the word ‘allegedly.’ That’s gossip, right? It’s meant to destroy reputations,” Castro said in response to Senator Imee.

Diaz then commented: “Looks like the ‘Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update’ now has competition in the person of Sen. Imee ‘Marites’ Marcos.” / TRC