Ogie Diaz gives P1 million as birthday gift to daughter

“I want them to remain unmarried and childless by 25 because I want them to enjoy their youth,” the talent manager said.

“Because I know it’s hard when you get married early or live with your partner, then they leave their child with us just so they can go out and party,” Ogie added.

Erin reportedly plans to use the P1 million for her coffee shop business.

Erin became emotional with happiness and thanked her father, Ogie, and her mother, Georgette del Rosario, for the birthday gift.

Erin is the eldest of Ogie and Georgette’s five children. / TRC S