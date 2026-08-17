Ogie Diaz responds to Aiko Melendez issue

“Whatever direction she wants to take, whatever path she wants to pursue in politics, she can do it. And of course, I’m not her manager in politics. Although 80 percent of Aiko’s life is in politics and only 20 percent is in her movie career,” Ogie said on his “Showbiz Update” vlog.

He also acknowledged that they have different political affiliations but said this was not the reason for their professional split.

“That’s also part of it, yes, we have different political colors. Some people criticize her and ask why we don’t have the same political color. The same goes for me, people ask why we don’t have the same color, saying Aiko should have the same political color as me, no. We’re not meant to be brought together by whatever political color you have,” he said.

“What’s important is that Aiko and I parted ways amicably. Even if she just texted me, that’s okay, at least for the meantime,” Ogie added.

When asked who is currently managing the actress, Ogie said Aiko may now be handling her career herself.

“She probably is. It seems like she and Onemig have joined forces for a brand collaboration. So I’m still here whenever Aiko needs me, whenever she needs advice or anything,” he said. / TRC