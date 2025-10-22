Oh! Caraga holds first solo concert 'Bagani sa Gugma' in Cebu

Cebu-based band Oh! Caraga is stepping into one of the biggest milestones of their musical journey, their first-ever solo concert, “Bagani sa Gugma,” happening on Oct. 24, 2025, at the Atlantic Hall, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

After years of touring the country and performing in countless festivals, the band is ready to take things up a notch with a full-length show featuring 23 songs. It will be a mix of fan favorites and tracks from their two albums, Way Sukod (2019) and Bagani (2025). The concert promises an “elevated performance” with a string quartet, a full production team and a few surprises for longtime supporters.

Dream

“This is something we’ve dreamed of for a long time,” said Kenneth Corvera, the band’s co-founder. “It’s easy to get invited to gigs, but to stage a concert of this scale is a different story. This one’s not just about music, it’s about pushing a cultural movement and giving pride and value to the Bisaya language.”

Kenneth described the release of their second album, Bagani, as a calculated risk. “We thought, if we’re going to take that leap, why not also stage a concert that features all Bisaya artists?” he said.

The band believes that the Bisaya language is rich and full of character, capable of mimicking, adapting, and creating its own sound. “It’s like a gold mine and there’s so much we haven’t mined yet about Bisaya songs; it just takes vision,” Kenneth added.

For Adam Corvera, the band’s co-founder and a practicing lawyer, Bagani sa Gugma represents both growth and grounding. “The journey hasn’t been easy. We’re independent — no major label backing us. But that’s what makes it real,” he said. “We also owe a lot to Jude and the Vispop movement for changing the course of local music.’’

He added that Bagani reflects a more mature and refined sound. “We added more elements to make it fuller and wiser,” Adam shared.

Their professionalism extends beyond the stage. “We registered Oh! Caraga as a company called Oh Caraga Music Corporation,” Adam said. “We pay taxes, we run it like a proper business. That way, we keep full control of our music and its purpose.”

Other members — Aandy Valentine (guitar), Jeff Escarda (keyboards), Clarence Mongado (bass) and P. Lopez(drums) — shared their excitement after months of preparation. “We’ve been working hard these past three months,” said Aandy. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been preparing.”

For drummer P. Lopez, the group’s dynamic is rooted in respect and camaraderie. “Being the only girl in the band, there’s really no difference. I treat them as my brothers,” she said.

Guests

Sharing the stage with Oh! Caraga are fellow Bisaya artists from the Visayas and Mindanao, including John Roa, Jewel Villaflores, Ferdinand Aragon, Joseph Gara, Kent Charcos, Hometown Kids, Jimmy Ricks and The Morph.

The concert will also showcase fashion pieces by Cebu Young Designers, Caesy Coronel, John Ivan Galochino and King Rosales, finalists in the Cebu Young Designers Competition held in March 2025.

“As we’ve mentioned, this concert will be a collaboration of the best of the best, from the production and lights to the outfit designers and performers,” said Adam.

Beyond music, Bagani sa Gugma serves as a call for unity, pride and creativity in the Bisaya music scene. “We want people to know that you don’t have to go to Manila to make it,” said Sherwin Fugoso. “I believe everything we need is already here. It’s not that we lack access, we just lack awareness of the resources we have.”

History

Formed by pioneering Vispop songwriters, Oh! Caraga takes its name from the Caraga region, the birthplace of all its founding members. Its core lineup includes brothers Kenneth (lead vocals, guitars) and Adam (backup vocals, percussion) based in Cebu City and Sherwin Fugoso (backup vocals, guitars) from Agusan del Norte.

Over the years, the band has cultivated a distinctive sound, which is a fusion of country, pop and world music that reflects their stories and roots. S