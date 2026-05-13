Oil shock drives Cebu inflation to 12.9% in April

FOOD, transport and utility costs pushed inflation higher across Cebu in April, adding more pressure on household budgets and businesses, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The Province of Cebu recorded a 12.9-percent inflation rate in April 2026, faster than the 9.1 percent posted in March. This was also higher than the 10.8-percent inflation rate in Central Visayas and the national rate of 7.2 percent.

PSA data showed the biggest increases came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, and housing and utilities such as electricity, water and fuel.

Food prices remained the main driver of inflation in Cebu province, contributing 54.9 percent of the overall increase in prices. Transport and restaurant and accommodation services also contributed significantly.

Food inflation in Cebu province climbed to 17.5 percent in April from 12.5 percent in March. Fish and seafood prices surged by 30 percent, while vegetables rose by 68.6 percent. Rice prices also increased after recording a decline in the previous month.

Among Cebu’s major cities, Lapu-Lapu City posted the highest inflation rate at 11.4 percent in April, followed by Mandaue City at 10.7 percent and Cebu City at 9.4 percent.

In Cebu City, food inflation accelerated to 14.9 percent, driven by higher prices of fish, rice and vegetables. Vegetables alone recorded an 86.3-percent increase.

Lapu-Lapu City saw food inflation rise to 20.7 percent, mainly due to higher prices of rice, seafood and vegetables. Rice prices in the city jumped by 27.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City posted an 18.2-percent food inflation rate, with higher costs of rice, seafood, fruits and vegetables pushing prices upward.

Economist Ser Percival Peña-Reyes, on Tuesday, May 12, said Central Visayas remains highly vulnerable to inflation shocks because of its geography and economic structure, with the region heavily dependent on imported fuel, inter-island shipping, tourism, and logistics.

He said that the region’s exposure to shipping and fuel costs amplifies the pass-through effects of global supply shocks.

“As an island-region economy dependent on imported fuel and inter-island logistics, shipping costs quickly affect food prices, electricity generation, tourism operations, and construction materials,” Peña-Reyes said. / KOC