Oil volatility may prompt fixed fuel prices

THE Department of Energy (DOE) may revert to announcing fixed fuel price adjustments instead of price ranges next week if global oil prices remain volatile, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said Monday, July 13, 2026.

“If things are still volatile, there will be no range, but a definite amount, whether it’s a rollback or an oil price hike,” Garin said during a virtual briefing.

She said renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, have heightened concerns over global oil supply disruptions and pushed up international crude prices, which are expected to result in higher domestic pump prices.

Estimates

DOE estimates show gasoline prices may either increase or decrease by as much as P1 per liter starting Tuesday, while diesel prices are projected to rise by P2.62 to P4.62 per liter and kerosene by P2.22 to P4.22 per liter.

Despite the volatility, Garin assured the public that fuel supply remains sufficient. As of July 10, the country had an average of 47.87 days of fuel inventory, including 48.17 days for gasoline, 45.69 days for diesel and 148.98 days for kerosene.

“The DOE remains vigilant and steadfast in implementing measures to safeguard the country’s energy security, mitigate impacts on consumers and ensure a stable and reliable fuel supply,” she said.

To cushion the impact of rising fuel prices, the government continues to roll out its fuel subsidy program. DOE Director Rino Abad said P267.7 million had been released as of July 13, benefiting 83,381 recipients. The DOE added that 2,723 gasoline stations nationwide are participating in the program. / PNA