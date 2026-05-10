OKC dominates Game 3, takes commanding 3-0 lead

THE defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder is now one win away from another ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

This after the Thunder dominated the Lakers, 131-108, in Game 3 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference semis at the Crypto.com Arena in California on Saturday (Sunday, May 10, 2026 (PH time).

Ajay Mitchell dropped a career playoff high of 24 points and 10 assists, while reigning Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and nine assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City improved to 7-0 in the playoffs following a sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The franchise became the NBA’s sixth defending champion to start 7-0 in the following postseason after three wins over short-handed Los Angeles.

Lakers once again missed NBA scoring champion Luka Doncic, who is out for his 14th consecutive game for the Lakers since straining his hamstring April 2 in Oklahoma City.

LeBron James poured in 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds, sharp-shooter Austin Reaves chipped in 17 points and nine assists, and Rui Hachimura added 21 points for the losing team.

Game 4 is on Monday in Los Angeles (Tuesday, PH time). / RSC