Okinawa steak house opens 1st branch in PH at Tops

ONE of Japan’s finest steak houses, Yappari Steak has officially made its debut in the Philippines with its first branch in Cebu City.

Located in one of Cebu’s iconic landmarks, Tops, Yappari Steak offers diners premium cuts originally from Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture. Its steaks are grilled using Mt. Fuji’s lava stone.

Moriyama Etsuo, Yaparri Steak Philippines proprietor, said Cebu is the ideal location for its first branch in the country because of the distinct taste of Cebuanos in terms of food.

Mori added that Yappari Steak offers fresh meat from Australia which is not frozen but is air freighted directly to Cebu.

“Cebuanos should try it one time. If you do not try, you will regret it. This is the best steak house in Okinawa. The best steakhouse in the world. The price is very reasonable,” he said.

This Japanese restaurant opened on May 5, 2024. It offers the top blade cut of meat for its brand’s steaks Yappari Steak, Kaburi Steak, Mix Cut Steak, Hamburger Steak and chicken steak, among others. Steak cuts are available at 100 grams, 150 grams and 200 grams.

Yappari Steak is one of the fastest expanding franchise steak houses in Japan and has recently marked the locations of Singapore and Australia.

Yappari Steak is among the 19 restaurants now open in Tops, Cebu’s popular observatory deck situated in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Now owned by Fifth Avenue Property Development, Tops temporarily closed for renovation and redevelopment on Oct. 21, 2022.

Tops soft-opened on Feb. 14, 2024. / KOC