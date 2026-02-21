Clean water arrives: Olango Island desalination plant officially opens

FOR the first time, hundreds of families on Olango Island have a reliable source of fresh water right at their fingertips. The CSWater Lapu-Lapu (CSWLL) Olango Desalination Plant and Distribution System was officially inaugurated on Friday, February 20, 2025, marking a major turning point for the island’s community.

A solution to water scarcity

For years, the 500 households in Barangay Sta. Rosa have struggled with a lack of fresh water. Because the island is surrounded by the ocean, local wells often suffer from "saltwater intrusion," making the water undrinkable. Residents frequently had to transport water all the way from the mainland.

The new facility solves this by using desalination—a process that turns seawater into safe, drinkable water. Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan praised the project, noting that it shows what can happen when the government and private companies like MacroAsia Corp. work together.

Expanding to help more people

The opening of the Olango plant is just the beginning. The city and its partners have big plans to grow the system:

Phase One: Currently serving Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Future Growth: Plans are already in place to increase production and pipe water to even more homes on the island.

Mainland Support: A second, much larger desalination plant is set to open in Barangay Punta Engaño on the mainland, capable of producing 20 million liters of water per day.

Why this matters for residents

Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, who started this project during his time as mayor, said the launch is a proud moment for "Olangohanons."

"This facility will ease the burden on residents who previously struggled to secure potable water," he said. Instead of relying on expensive water deliveries or salty wells, families now have a steady supply of clean water for cooking, cleaning, and drinking.

The project is part of a long-term agreement between the City Government and CSWLL to ensure that Lapu-Lapu City’s water infrastructure stays modern and efficient for years to come. (DPC)