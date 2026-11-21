THIRTY-SIX fisherfolk in Barangay Pangan-an, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, earned P233,100 in gross income from their third harvest of milkfish or bangus under a government livelihood program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 said the group harvested 1,554 kilograms of bangus, which were sold at P150 per kilogram.

In a press release on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, DSWD 7 said several buyers were present during the harvesting activity and purchased substantial quantities of the fish.

The fisherfolk are beneficiaries of Project Lawa at Binhi (Plab), a DSWD livelihood initiative that supports community-based activities to improve food security and provide income opportunities.

The agency said the latest harvest yielded a higher volume of production than the group’s previous harvesting activities did.

DSWD 7 attributed the progress of the fish-farming initiative to the support of the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the agency’s guidance and assistance in implementing the project.

The city government provides contributions and support to the livelihood project, while DSWD 7 oversees its implementation.

Through Plab, the agency promotes community-driven livelihood activities aimed at strengthening food security andself-reliance. The program also follows Hapsay, which DSWD 7 describes as an approach to organized, efficient and beneficiary-centered program implementation. / DPC