Olango Island residents benefit from P20 subsidized rice program

LAPU-LAPU City has resumed its P20-per-kilo rice program on Olango Island amid rising prices of basic commodities.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced the return of the program, saying residents had been asking the City Government to bring back the subsidized rice initiative.

Priority beneficiaries include senior citizens, persons with disabilities, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program members, solo parents and indigent residents.

Valid identification

Beneficiaries who want to avail themselves of the subsidized rice may proceed to their respective barangays, but they must present a valid identification card to qualify.

Distribution schedule

Distribution began in Barangay Tingo on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, followed by Baring and Talima on Friday, Oct. 30. The program will continue in Caw-oy on Nov. 5, Sta. Rosa on Nov. 6, Sabang on Nov. 7 and San Vicente on Nov. 9, with further rollouts scheduled in Tungasan and Pangan-an on Nov. 10, Caohagan on Nov. 11 and Caubian on Nov. 13.

Easing household expenses

Chan said the program is intended to ease household expenses because commercial rice currently costs around P50 to P60 per kilo. She cited a beneficiary from a previous distribution who said buying rice at P20 per kilo allowed their family to allocate saved funds for other essential needs, including food and school allowances for their children.

Previous implementation

The City Government had previously implemented the P20-per-kilo rice program as part of its ongoing assistance to residents, particularly focusing on the low-income and vulnerable sectors. / DPC