Olango Island residents benefit from P20 subsidized rice program

Lapu-Lapu City resumed its P20-per-kilo rice program on Olango Island on Oct. 29, 2026, targeting senior citizens, PWDs, 4Ps members, solo parents, and indigent residents.
Beneficiaries must present a valid identification card at their respective barangays to purchase the subsidized rice during the scheduled rollout running through Nov. 13.
Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan stated the initiative aims to ease household expenses for residents, as commercial rice currently costs around P50 to P60 per kilo.
LAPU-LAPU City has resumed its P20-per-kilo rice program on Olango Island amid rising prices of basic commodities.
Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced the return of the program, saying residents had been asking the City Government to bring back the subsidized rice initiative.
Priority beneficiaries include senior citizens, persons with disabilities, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program members, solo parents and indigent residents.
Valid identification
Beneficiaries who want to avail themselves of the subsidized rice may proceed to their respective barangays, but they must present a valid identification card to qualify.
Distribution schedule
Distribution began in Barangay Tingo on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, followed by Baring and Talima on Friday, Oct. 30. The program will continue in Caw-oy on Nov. 5, Sta. Rosa on Nov. 6, Sabang on Nov. 7 and San Vicente on Nov. 9, with further rollouts scheduled in Tungasan and Pangan-an on Nov. 10, Caohagan on Nov. 11 and Caubian on Nov. 13.
Easing household expenses
Chan said the program is intended to ease household expenses because commercial rice currently costs around P50 to P60 per kilo. She cited a beneficiary from a previous distribution who said buying rice at P20 per kilo allowed their family to allocate saved funds for other essential needs, including food and school allowances for their children.
Previous implementation
The City Government had previously implemented the P20-per-kilo rice program as part of its ongoing assistance to residents, particularly focusing on the low-income and vulnerable sectors. / DPC