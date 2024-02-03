Old billboard collapses in Mabolo, nobody hurt

AN old billboard inside the compound of Saint Joseph Parish Church in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City collapsed during demolition past 10 p.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The 50-foot billboard was gradually taken down since the church administration had not renewed its contract.

However, as the cutting went on, the angle bars gave way, causing the billboard to tilt in the direction of the M.J. Cuenco Avenue’s sidewalk after getting stuck in the arch of Cebu Magellan Lions Club.

According to one of the caretakers of the church’s parking area, the dismantling of billboard was done during the nighttime when fewer people were around, to prevent someone from being struck by falling debris.

"Sa akung nahibaw-an wala na gi renew ang ilang contract mao to gi hatagan silag notice nga ipa demolish, giingnan nana sila nga inanay lang ang pag guba kay basin maka disgrasya may gani walay naigo nga tawo"., matod sa caretaker.

(Since their contract hasn't been renewed, as far as I know, they were given the go-ahead to demolish. They were instructed to proceed cautiously so as to avoid causing an accident. Fortunately, no one was hurt).

The Cebu City Fire Office, along with the Mabolo rescue team, moved swiftly to fence off the area and keep anyone from entering.

They used their boom truck to help the workers cut the angle bars with acetylene and remove them one by one. (AYB, TPT)