Old jeepneys remain popular among cebuano commuters

SOME commuters in Cebu have expressed their preference for traditional jeepneys over modern public utility vehicles (MPUVs), citing the former’s affordability.

They said MPUVs often gave them a discomforting ride because their drivers were always in a rush, trying to outrun their competition.

College student Ernestina Butawan told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, that safety and comfort are her primary concerns, and MPUVs do not have qualities even if they are mostly air-conditioning.

“I prefer the traditional jeepney because I’ve had a traumatic experience with modern jeeps. They’re often in a rush. Most people are standing, and it’s very hot,” she said.

A commuter with disability named Rafael, who asked to only be identified by his first name, said that he also likes taking traditional jeepney rides over MPUV rides due to their slower speed.

Overloading in MPUVs has always been a problem, especially during rush hour.

In 2022, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board issued a memorandum establishing a limit on the number of passengers allowed to stand in PUVs.

Low-floor buses allow a maximum of 15 standing passengers, coach-type buses allow 10 standing passengers, and modern jeepneys accommodate up to five standing passengers.

Inexpensive

Another daily commuter, Albert Alo, likes to ride MPUVs and traditional jeepneys, but he said it is “better to stick with traditional jeepney because it’s not expensive.”

Josefina Recrio and Doming Dawisan shared Alo’s sentiment.

In Cebu, traditional jeepney fare is P13, while that of MPUV is P15.

Commuter Edwin Intong acknowledged the benefits of MPUVs, saying they have air-conditioning unit, but he said well-maintained traditional jeepneys remain appealing.

“I still appreciate the old ones,” he said.

The National Government is phasing out traditional jeepneys that are over 15 years old and replacing them with newer, more environmentally friendly models under its Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

The modernization program started in 2017, but the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 slowed down its implementation.

The current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to push through with the PTMP. / JBB