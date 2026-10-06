Old Loboc church bell ends up in Tubigon

A SCRAP metal buyer in Tubigon town, Bohol, bought an old church bell for P17,000 without knowing that it had been stolen from St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Loboc.

The buyer told the police that he did not know the bell was stolen when he bought it. Police later recovered the bell from his house in Purok 2, Barangay Libertad.

Officials of St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Poblacion Ondol, Loboc said the bell was installed in 1914 and had not been used after it broke.

Before the recovery, police arrested one of two suspects in the theft at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Purok 6, Santa Cruz, Sagbayan, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Arnold Dalquez, 25. His alleged female companion, Quirina Paican, remains at large.

Bell reported missing

The Loboc Municipal Police Station received a report from Lito Buyod, a maintenance worker and carpenter at the church, that the bell was missing.

Investigators reviewed footage from the closed-circuit television from the church and saw two people taking the bell and heading toward Sagbayan aboard a tricycle.

Loboc police personnel, led by their chief Capt. Rico Dupagan, coordinated with the Sagbayan police to identify and locate the suspects.

The operation led to Dalquez’s arrest.

Police later traced the stolen bell to the scrap metal buyer’s house in Tubigon and recovered it.

The Loboc Municipal Police Station is preparing a qualified theft complaint against Dalquez and Paican.

The buyer said he bought the bell for P17,000, thinking it was a piece of scrap metal. He later learned that the bell was the same one reported stolen from the church. / AYB