Older showbiz personalities who remain single

THEY are among the entertainment industry’s most eligible bachelors. Yet despite their age, they remain single and child-free. Here are their stories:

Rico Blanco, 53

OPM icon Rico Blanco has had several high-profile relationships in showbiz, including with KC Concepcion and Maris Racal. But why has he never married or had children? During a guest appearance on Matteo Guidicelli’s TV show, he explained that it is “because he believes that a person can live a full and meaningful life even without having kids.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51

The “Titanic” star once shared in an interview with Rolling Stone that he was disheartened by the state of the environment, which made him hesitant about starting a family. However, according to Starmagazine.com, the actor is now open to having a child with his 27-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Raymond Bagatsing, 58

The Filipino actor has no wife or children due to what has been described as “childhood trauma and failed marriages.” Both of Bagatsing’s marriages ended unsuccessfully. His first marriage was to actress Lara Fabregas, while his second was to a 60-year-old US-based columnist. Both marriages ended in annulment after only a year.

Basil Valdez, 74

The legendary OPM hitmaker has been described as “very private” about his personal life. According to online sources and people within music circles, Basil Valdez remains single and has no known children. During the 1980s, he was romantically linked to Leah Navarro, though both denied the rumors.

Keanu Reeves, 61

Since the miscarriage suffered by Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Jennifer Syme, who later died in a car accident in 2001, the “John Wick” actor has never married. He has been in a relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2019, but the couple does not have children.

Axl Rose, 64

The Guns N’ Roses frontman married Erin Everly, daughter of Don Everly of the Everly Brothers in 1990. However, the marriage ended in annulment after only nine months. The “Sweet Child O’ Mine” singer-songwriter remains single and has no children.

Josh Groban, 45

Josh Groban explained in a YouTube interview that he had previously prioritized his music career over starting a family. However, he is now officially engaged to actress Natalie McQueen, 36. He also supports children through his charitable organization, the “Find Your Light Foundation.” / TRC