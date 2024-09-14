Oliva orders removal of posters

MANDAUE City Treasurer Regal Oliva has ordered the removal of posters showing her image, which were put up around the city, clarifying that she has not yet made a decision regarding her potential candidacy in the 2025 midterm elections.

Oliva said she is just keeping her options open as she prioritizes her current role in managing the City’s finances.

“I’m sorry, but I had them taken down because I don’t want to be seen as a traditional politician with my face all over the city,” Oliva said.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, Oliva acknowledged the pressure from various parties and sector groups encouraging her to run.

However, she said her responsibilities in overseeing tax collection and financial management may be more vital than a legislative position.

“If I decide to run, it will be a personal decision, not because of others who might have their own motives,” Oliva said.

Oliva said the appearance of the posters could be attributed to the many local parties and sectors urging her to run.

She added that while she appreciates the support from her friends, she asked that these posters be removed as she has yet to decide on running for public office, and with the election period still months away, it’s important to have respect for the proper timing for such initiatives.

The filing of the certificate of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections has been scheduled for Oct. 1-8, 2024.

Speculation about Oliva’s potential candidacy intensified when posters featuring her image appeared across the city.

Oliva earlier said she would challenge the incumbent Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon in the midterm election next year after Oliva accused the congresswoman of attempting to transfer her to Navotas City, which fueled further debate about her political future. / CAV