Oliva out, Mandaue to get new city treasurer

After nine years serving as the city treasurer of Mandaue City, lawyer Regal Oliva is set to vacate her post due to a reassignment by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF).

Mayor Jonas Cortes announced this during a news forum on good governance and transparency on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Although Oliva will be leaving her position in Mandaue City, the specifics of her new assignment are still pending, according to a memorandum from the BLGF.

Cortes and other city officials have expressed confusion over the reasons for Oliva’s reassignment.

Karla Victoria Cortes, Mandaue City Public Information Officer, in a text message on Friday, said the City learned of the reassignment “from everywhere else.”

Oliva began her career as an assistant city treasurer in 2008 and was appointed as the city treasurer in 2015.

SunStar Cebu tried to interview Oliva; however, she had yet to respond as of press time.

The successor for Oliva has not yet been determined; although, a shortlist of three candidates has been provided to select a new city treasurer.

After learning about Oliva’s reassignment, Cortes described her as a “lost treasure of the City.”

Cortes also said he sent a letter to the Department of Finance on April 12, 2024, requesting the agency to reconsider Oliva’s reassignment.

He highlighted Oliva’s effective tenure as city treasurer, citing the synergy between the local chief executive and the city treasurer, which improved collection rates and financial stability.

“We firmly believe that her continued service in Mandaue City is vital to the city’s future prosperity. Her dedication and expertise have demonstrably propelled forward, and her ongoing presence would ensure the continuation of this positive trajectory,” reads a portion of Cortes’ letter.

Cortes said Mandaue City has seen significant advancements in fiscal management and administrative efficiency under Oliva’s leadership.

The mayor said when Oliva assumed office in 2015, the City operated with a budget of nearly P300 million. Today, the City has a budget that exceeds P7 billion, reflecting the city’s progress and development, he said.

Mandaue City became the first city in the Visayas and Mindanao to achieve full automation in 2013 and was recognized as the Most Business-Friendly City in 2022 by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Cortes said beyond Oliva’s fiscal achievements, Oliva has been a steadfast advocate for community development and social justice.

Her community involvement includes efforts to address jail congestion, advancing the rights of women and children, and promoting equality regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Oliva has held numerous leadership roles. She served as the former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Cebu City Chapter, deputy governor of the IBP Eastern Visayas Region, and as national director for gender and equity.

Cortes said Mandaue City’s reputation as an efficient and business-friendly city is, in part, due to Oliva’s leadership, adding that Oliva’s role as executive vice president of the Philippine Association of Local Treasurers and Assessors underscores Oliva’s authority in the field. / CAV