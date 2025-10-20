Oliva’s POV gets flak from Duterte diehards

FORMER Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva, a lawyer and famous video blogger (vlogger), has apologized to those offended

by her comments on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent decision denying former President Rodrigo Duterte’s interim release.

However, Oliva urged critics not to resort to insults and personal attacks against her, instead of public discourse and intellectual arguments.

Oliva maintained that her “POV” (Point of View) segment that aired on her Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, was her interpretation of the decision, grounded on legal reasoning and not by political loyalty.

The lawyer’s segment and commentary drew the ire of Duterte supporters, accusing her of “betrayal” and being “sold to the other camp.”

“I am sorry to those who felt offended, to those who felt hurt. That was never my intention,” said Oliva.

Even Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, a known Duterte loyalist, chimed in last Sunday, Oct. 19, with a cryptic post on Facebook which appeared to have been directed at Oliva.

“Kahilas nimo yuts! (The nerve!) Who do you think you are??? Tatay Digong Forever!” said Baricuatro in her social media post that has gone viral.

Oliva, in a live-streamed legal opinion said despite the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute, the accusations against Duterte happened during the years when the Philippines was a state party member of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

With Duterte now under the custody of the ICC, Oliva said the decision to deny the former President’s interim release was a matter of jurisdiction.

Following backlash from Duterte supporters, Oliva said her commentary could have been written better, particularly the part where she described Duterte’s legacy as “marked by thousands of killings,” and also called him “defiant.”

She said she was only quoting from ICC prosecutors and that was not her personal opinion.

She also said her use of the word “defiant” actually meant “resilient.”

Despite losing followers online, Oliva said she intends to continue discussing legal issues, even if it means speaking only to a small audience.

She also renewed her support to the former President, calling for supporters’ calm and strategy rather than resort to anger.

Oliva ran for Congress in the 2025 midterm elections. Endorsed by former President Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, she lost to her bid as district representative of Mandaue City to Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

The ICC has been investigating extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign from 2016 to 2019. During Duterte’s presidency, the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019; but the international tribunal maintained jurisdiction over crimes committed while the country was a member state.

Duterte’s counsel, Israeli lawyer Nick Kaufman, earlier filed a plea for temporary liberty on humanitarian grounds, citing Duterte’s age and medical condition.

The ICC denied the application, citing the former President was a possible “flight risk.” / EHP