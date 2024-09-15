Olivia Rodrigo offers PH concert tickets for only P1,500

As part of Rodrigo’s Silver Star show initiative, tickets for her concert are priced at just P1,500, with a limit of four per buyer. This move seeks to make the event accessible to a wider audience while supporting social causes.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Fund 4 Good, a global initiative focused on “building an equitable and just future for all women and girls.” The fund supports nonprofits that promote girls’ education, defend reproductive rights, and work to prevent gender-based violence.

Response

Fans have shared their excitement online. User @snoopjeans wrote, “Olivia’s first show in the Philippines has P1,500 tickets and all proceeds going to a fund that supports women’s education and rights… Welcome home, Olivia. We’re so proud of you.” Another fan, @crazylittleliv, added, “All tickets at PHP 1,500?! Olivia really made this presyong kababayan.”

Others praised the initiative, with @pubisherguts commenting, “Olivia Rodrigo is performing for the largest crowd of her tour in her home country at the world’s largest indoor arena, with all proceeds going to charity. This is unreal.”

Rodrigo's focus on affordability and social responsibility has resonated with many, making her upcoming concert one of the most anticipated events of the year.