Olivia Rodrigo, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon to lead May SNL lineup

AS announced by Saturday Night Live, Olivia Rodrigo, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon will host its 51st season in May.

Rodrigo will both serve as a musical guest, and make her hosting debut on May 2, 2026.

The May 9 episode will be hosted by Matt Damon alongside musical guest, Noah Kahan.

SNL veteran, Will Ferrel will host the May 16 episode with Beatles’ Paul McCartney as a musical guest.

The appearances come as all four stars prepare for their upcoming releases, including McCartney’s new record and Rodrigo’s third album this month. (SunStar Cebu)