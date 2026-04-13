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Olivia Rodrigo, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon to lead May SNL lineup

Olivia Rodrigo, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon to lead May SNL lineup
(Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram)
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AS announced by Saturday Night Live, Olivia Rodrigo, Will Ferrell, and Matt Damon will host its 51st season in May.

Rodrigo will both serve as a musical guest, and make her hosting debut on May 2, 2026.

The May 9 episode will be hosted by Matt Damon alongside musical guest, Noah Kahan.

SNL veteran, Will Ferrel will host the May 16 episode with Beatles’ Paul McCartney as a musical guest.

The appearances come as all four stars prepare for their upcoming releases, including McCartney’s new record and Rodrigo’s third album this month. (SunStar Cebu)

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