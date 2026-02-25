Olympic gold medalist Gu sparks online buzz

CHINESE freestyle skier Eileen Gu, 22, has dominated headlines at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history after defending her women’s halfpipe gold and earning multiple medals at Milano-Cortina.

Born and raised in the United States, Gu chose in 2019 to compete for China, her mother’s homeland — a decision that has sparked social and political discussions.

She also went viral for off-the-slopes moments, including a press-conference response dismissing a reporter’s “two golds lost” remark and the emotional news of her grandmother’s passing shortly after her gold-medal win. These moments further fueled online conversations. (NPG)