Olympic-size stadium to be built in Bogo City

AN OLYMPIC-size stadium will soon be constructed in the northern part of Cebu, announced Bogo City Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez during his recent State of the City Address (Soca).

Martinez envisioned the would-be stadium, one of his big-ticket projects, to host the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) and other national sports events once completed.

”We have a new stadium for sports. In the hopes that one day we can host Cviraa and national sports meetings here in the city of Bogo,” said Martinez in Cebuano in his speech.

“Hopefully, it will be done immediately,” he added.

Martinez’s Soca was streamed live on the official Facebook page of Bogo City on June 16, 2024.

In a March 4, 2024 report of SunStar Cebu, Martinez said the sporting facility will be housed in the New Bogo City project, an urban hub that will feature infrastructures and amenities in the education, tourism, entertainment, and healthcare sectors.

Martinez said in his Soca that the sports stadium will feature a track oval, football field and other indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

The 20-hectare mixed-use area in Barangay Cogon in Bogo City will also encompass government facilities, commercial spaces, intermodal transport hubs, and a hospital.

Martinez also intends to hold and host Pasigarbo sa Sugbo activities in the sporting center, according to the same report by SunStar Cebu.

The project’s master plan was designed by the Cebu-based architecture firm Palafox, which showcased still pictures and 3D animation presentations on Facebook.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach out to Martinez on Tuesday for further details about the project but was unsuccessful.

Other projects in the pipeline for Bogo City are a sanitary landfill and a modern cemetery. / DPC