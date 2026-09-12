Ombud declines advisory ruling on Cebu City student mobilization

THE Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas has dismissed outright a complaint endorsed by the Cebu City Council seeking action over the alleged mobilization of students to City Hall during deliberations on a controversial scholarship proposal.

In a notice dated Aug. 26, 2026, the Ombudsman approved an evaluator’s report recommending the denial of the City Council’s endorsement, finding no issue that required resolution by the anti-graft body.

The case stemmed from a City Council resolution seeking appropriate action from the Ombudsman regarding a proposed memorandum of agreement between the Cebu City Government and the Asian College of Technology International Educational Foundation Inc. (Actief).

Preserving impartiality

The Ombudsman explained that it does not issue advisory opinions on matters that could later develop into actual cases within its jurisdiction. Doing so, the agency noted, could prejudice its impartiality if the matter eventually becomes subject to its investigative or adjudicative functions.

“This ensures the Office’s impartiality in carrying out its investigative and adjudicative functions,” the notice stated.

Although the anti-graft office declined to take action or issue an advisory opinion, officials clarified that the dismissal does not constitute a finding that the student mobilization was proper or that no rules were violated.

Referral to DepEd 7

The dismissal does not close all avenues of inquiry, as the agency separately referred the City Council’s request for a fact-finding investigation to the Department of Education (DepEd) 7. In an Aug. 18 endorsement, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas forwarded a separate council resolution to Regional Director Arturo Bayocot, requesting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the students’ presence at Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall.

DepEd 7 was asked to determine what administrative or corrective action should be taken regarding the school activity and student participation, leaving education and child-protection concerns open for evaluation.

Scholarship controversy

The controversy began on April 14, when buses carrying mostly senior high school students arrived at Plaza Sugbo and Cebu City Hall while councilors were deliberating a proposal to include Actief’s Pit-os campus in the City’s scholarship program. Authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla, the measure sought to authorize Mayor Nestor Archival to enter into an agreement with Actief to expand higher-education options for students from mountain barangays.

The City Council ultimately rejected the proposed tie-up in an 8-7 vote, but the presence of the students raised immediate concerns. Several students informed councilors that they had been instructed to attend a scholarship orientation, prompting lawmakers — including Councilor Mikel Rama, who opposed the measure — to question whether the minors were fully informed about the nature and location of the event.

Regulatory safeguards

Lawmakers subsequently called for an investigation into whether public officials, local officials, or government employees conspired or participated in bringing minors to City Hall to influence legislative proceedings. The council also cited potential non-compliance with DepEd Order 66, s. 2017, which governs off-campus activities for elementary and secondary learners by requiring strict safety protocols, voluntary participation and prior written parental consent.

In addition, the council raised potential concerns under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the Data Privacy Act and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. While the Ombudsman did not adjudicate these specific allegations in its Aug. 26 notice, the referral to DepEd 7 focuses the inquiry on compliance with regulations governing learners’ off-campus participation. / CAV