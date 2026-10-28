Ombud fines Archival

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to pay a fine equivalent to one month of his basic salary for failing to ensure that the 2025 Colon Night Market complied with legal requirements.

Archival said he respects the Ombudsman’s decision and will abide by it.

In a 21-page decision, the Ombudsman found Archival guilty of simple neglect of duty. It cited the lack of proof that the City had secured authorization from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to use Colon St., a national road, for the night market. It also flagged violations of road-closure rules and the retroactive issuance of business permits.

“His failure to address the noted operational requirements is a reflection of carelessness and lack of due diligence in relation to the performance of his official duties,” the ruling read.

The Ombudsman said Archival, as local chief executive, remained responsible for ensuring that the night market complied with applicable laws and regulations, even if he relied on subordinates to handle operational matters.

“While it may be argued that (he) relied in good faith upon his subordinates… he remains ultimately responsible in ensuring compliance with statutory obligations,” it added.

The complaint

The case stemmed from a complaint filed in October 2025 by Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. He questioned the management of the night market, which operated under a special permit issued by the City Government to a private organizer, the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (Pasvi).

Alcover alleged that Pasvi was allowed to screen vendors, set stall rental rates, collect fees and keep the proceeds.

He also questioned the lack of consultation with the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (Gasa) Board, a body created under a city ordinance to oversee and regulate informal trading. In addition, he alleged that about 600 sellers took part in the night market, although the special permit covered only 100 vendors and that operations continued beyond the permit’s validity.

The findings

The Ombudsman said coordination with the DPWH was necessary because Colon St. is a national road under the agency’s jurisdiction. The City failed to show records that it had obtained the required approval.

Records showed the Business Permits and Licensing Office issued the first permit on Sept. 1, 2025, although operations began on Aug. 30. A second permit, issued on Oct. 20, covered operations that started on Oct. 16.

The Ombudsman noted that the office is under the mayor’s direct supervision. It also cited Ordinance 2131, which limits temporary road closures to two days and requires requests to be filed at least two months in advance.

The Ombudsman rejected the argument that the market’s operation in previous years excused noncompliance. “Longstanding practice cannot and does not cure noncompliance with the law,” the decision read.

“It has long been settled that public office is a public trust demanding general accountability. Being the local chief executive of Cebu City, respondent has the expressed duty to enforce all laws and ordinances relative to the governance of the city,” the decision stated.

Charges dismissed

The Ombudsman dismissed the charges of grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty, as well as alleged violations of Republic Act (RA) 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. It found no substantial evidence of unlawful conduct, recklessness, or a willful and flagrant refusal to perform official duties.

It noted that the market had the City Council’s authorization, favorable recommendations from the Cebu City Transportation Office and a legal opinion from the City Legal Office affirming its legality. These circumstances did not excuse the lapses, it said, but they did not support liability for the more serious offenses.

It also ruled that the special permit did not require public bidding under RA 9184 and that the market fell outside the Gasa Board’s mandate over existing informal traders and sidewalk vendors.

Complaints against City Treasurer Emma Cañazares Villarete and former city administrator Albert Tjioe Tan were dismissed for insufficient evidence.

The Ombudsman said Villarete could not be held liable solely because the City Treasurer’s Office had no record or knowledge of the P6,000 monthly collections from night market stall renters.

It also found that the complaint did not clearly establish Tan’s participation in the establishment and operation of the night market.

The Ombudsman likewise denied Alcover’s request for the preventive suspension of the respondents.

The decision warned that a repetition of the same omission would be dealt with more severely. / CAV