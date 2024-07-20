Ombud junks appeal of Rama, 7 others

THE Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion requesting the lifting of the order preventively suspending Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and seven other officials for lack of merit.

SunStar Cebu secured a copy of the nine-page order, signed by the Ombudsman Samuel Martires on June 20, 2024, denying the Manifestation with Motion to Lift Order of Preventive Suspension that was filed on May 28.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Saturday, July 20, Rama said he had “no idea” about the latest development.

In a press conference in Manila on Friday, July 19, Rama said his preventive suspension was unjust and did not follow due process, particularly in the case involving four unpaid employees at City Hall.

He said he and the seven other officials experienced “total darkness” and felt “helpless” during the serving of the preventive suspension.

“Wala akong kasalanan. Walang-wala (I have done nothing wrong. Nothing),” Rama said.

He said the case was first docketed in the Ombudsman Visayas last March, only to be re-docketed in the Central Office in April, or a few days before his suspension.

He believed it had something to do with the prayer rally in support of former president Rodrigo Duterte held in Cebu City on Feb. 25, which he attended.

Rama, along with City Administration Collin Rosell, officer-in-charge City Assessor Maria Theresa Rosell, Francis May Jacaban, Angelique Cabugao, Jay-ar Pescante, Lester Joey Beniga and Nelyn Sanrojo received their six-month preventive suspension order last May 9.

The respondents pleaded that their rights to be informed on the nature of the accusation against them in accordance with due process were violated.

The complaint was based on “uncontroverted and biased information” filed by four City Hall employees, who were complainants, as some information was left out such as the separate petitions for review on Jan. 8, before the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Central Office on Feb. 23.

The respondents cited a memorandum of agreement on complaints referral system in December 2016, which said that any complaint filed before the Ombudsman involving human resource actions must be decided by the CSC and therefore, the Ombudsman has to dismiss the complaint.

The respondents also already paid the salaries and benefits of the complainants, including their allowance/other compensation and other personnel benefits, as well as the Charter Day bonuses.

Since they also filed their counter-affidavit and supporting document to counter the charges, “the period of preventive suspension has been rendered superfluous and, in fact, can no longer serve the purpose of preventing them from hiding and destroying documents or harassing and preventing witnesses who wish to appear against them.” So the six-month preventive suspension against them is unnecessary.

According to them, the complainants also failed to satisfy the two requisites for the issuance of a preventive suspension.

First, the evidence of guilt is not strong since the reassignment orders of the complainants remain valid pending the resolution of the petition for review before the CSC Central Office. Also, the complainants already received their salaries and benefits.

Second, the resumption of the respondents will not hamper the Ombudsman’s investigation.

Moreover, Mayor Rama will suffer grave and irreparable damage if the preventive suspension is not lifted.

Lack of Merit

But Martires said the power of the Ombudsman to impose a preventive suspension, in the case of Rama and seven other officials, was to conduct an investigation that would determine appropriate disciplinary action against alleged erring public officials and employees.

The preventive suspension prevents alleged erring public officials and employees from tampering or destroying documents or evidence in possession of the respondents, including intimidating the witnesses.

Section 24 of Republic Act 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, states that a preventive suspension can be imposed on an erring public official and employee who is charged with dishonesty, oppression or grave misconduct, or neglect of duty; if the complaint warrants removal from office; and the respondent’s continued stay in office might cause prejudice on the case filed against the official or employee.

On April 16, Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Dionzon, Sybil Ann Ybañez and Chito Dela Cerna, former tax mappers at the City Assessors’ Office, told members of the media they had not received their monthly salaries since July 2023 and had urged the City Government to release their pay.

They said the issue began in June 2023 when they were “invalidly” reassigned to various offices.

They were confused as to why their wages were not released despite a resolution from the City Council and a decision from the CSC 7 declaring their reassignment as “invalid.”

As a result, they filed complaints before the Ombudsman for grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority (oppression) and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. / EHP