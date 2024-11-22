Ombud rules in favor of Cortes

THE Office of the Ombudsman (Visayas) has upheld the dismissal of the administrative and criminal complaint filed by Maria Priscilla S. Melendres against dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and five members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

This resolution follows a Supplemental Evaluator’s Report dated October 7, 2024, which was approved by the Ombudsman’s Central Office.

The complaint, docketed as IC-OV-MAY-24-0313, involved allegations of trespassing, violation of constitutional property rights, and offenses under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Melendres accused the city officials of illegally entering and claiming ownership of her property, which is also contested by the City Government of Mandaue.

On March 16, Melendres filed criminal charges of violating Section 3 of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Cortes and city councilors Maline Zafra, Oscar Del Castillo, Jen Del Mar, and Cynthia Remedio at the Office of Ombudsman Samuel Reyes Martires in Quezon City in connection with the 9.5 hectares of land that reportedly belong to a private individual but were distributed to the informal settlers.

According to the Supplemental Evaluator’s Report, the primary issue revolved around the disputed ownership of the property.

The Ombudsman emphasized that resolving the complaint required first establishing legal ownership of the land, a civil issue outside the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman.

“Republic Act No. 6770, or the Ombudsman Act of 1989, mandates that the Ombudsman cannot conduct an investigation if the complaint pertains to matters outside its jurisdiction,” the report noted.

It further stated that an ongoing civil case for forcible entry, filed by the complainant against the local government officials, must first be resolved before administrative or criminal liability can be determined.

The report also highlighted that the case raised a “prejudicial question,” as the resolution of the civil case would directly affect the disposition of the complaint.

The report concluded that the complaint was premature and recommended its outright dismissal.

Acting Director Corazon C. Arnado-Carrillo, in her endorsement dated November 15, 2024, upheld this recommendation, stating that the dismissal of IC-OV-MAY-24-0313 stands.

“It is respectfully submitted that the pendency of a case before the court involving related issues involves a prejudicial question that must first be resolved,” the report emphasized.

It further clarified that the resolution of ownership rights is crucial to determining probable cause for any alleged violations by the city officials.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) of Mandaue City, Branch 2, has dismissed the Second Amended Complaint for Forcible Entry with Prayer for the Issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order and Writ of Preliminary Injunction filed by Maria Priscilla S. Melendres against the City of Mandaue and several officials.

Several officials including Cortes, Nenita Layese, Marivic Cabigas, Buddy Alain Ybanez, Johnbee Biton, Crystal Comon, Julius Ceasar Entise, Florentino Nimor, Jamaal James Calipayan, and John Jane Does.

The case, originally filed in September 2022, centered on Melendres’ claim to a 95,000-square-meter property in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, with a focus on a disputed 300-square-meter portion.

Melendres alleged that city officials and personnel, led by Entise and Biton, forcibly entered her property in August 2022.

She claimed that personnel destroyed fences, demolished structures, and occupied the land using bulldozers and signage asserting city ownership.

In their defense, the City of Mandaue and its officials argued that the property was previously under a foreshore lease granted to Melendres’ predecessor, Pastora Senerpida, in 1977, acknowledging the City of Mandaue’s ownership.

They further contended that the property had been designated as a transitory shelter site through a city resolution. / CAV