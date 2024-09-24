Ombud upholds decision to clear Tomas, others in Kawit project

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña has been cleared of all charges related to the Kawit Island project involving Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed a motion for reconsideration filed against its earlier decision.

The anti-graft office rejected the motion filed by businessman Crisologo Saavedra Jr., stating that no new evidence was presented to support the complainant’s claims.

The arguments, it said, were mere reiterations of those already considered and resolved in the previous joint resolution.

Investigation and Prosecution Officer Rhyan Pañales penned the decision, which was promulgated on Dec. 18, 2023.

However, copies of the ruling were only made public on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

In its ruling, the Ombudsman said that there is no proof that the respondents’ actions when they signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with UHRI were tainted with clear favoritism, bad faith, or gross, unforgivable negligence. It also said that there is no reason to say that the deal was clearly and clearly disadvantageous for the local government of Cebu City.

The Ombudsman said it can no longer be persuaded by the complainant to rule otherwise, as to do so would mean an endless litigation of cases involving the same set of facts and circumstances.

Osmeña’s camp welcomed the anti-graft office’s decision to dismiss Saavedra’s motion.

“Imagine all of Tomas Osmeña’s detractors can do is to file charges against him for his vision that is now known as the Nustar Resort and Casino in SRP?” said Amando Virgil Ligutan, Osmeña’s legal counsel, in a message to SunStar Cebu.

“This is a testament to the truism that there’s not a whiff of corruption under the Tomas Osmeña administration. Zero corruption,” he added.

Saavedra filed a criminal complaint against former mayor Osmeña, former Sangguniang Panlungsod members Margarita Osmeña, Dave Tumulak, Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla, and Eugenio Gabuya Jr.; incumbent SP members Gerry Guardo, Joy Augustus Young, Mary Ann de los Santos, and Franklyn Ong; as well as private individuals from Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), including president Frederick Go and board directors Lance Gokongwei, James Go, Robina Gokongwei-Pe, and Patrick Henry Go.

The controversy stemmed from a JVA signed in 2018 between Osmeña’s administration and UHRI for the development of the Nustar Resort and Casino. This agreement was valued at approximately P18 billion and aimed to transform Kawit Point into an integrated resort.

Osmeña served multiple terms as Cebu City mayor, including the years from 2016 to 2019.

Saavedra alleged that UHRI lacked technical and financial capabilities when it entered into a JVA with the Cebu City government for the development of an integrated resort and casino.

Saavedra’s criminal complaints cited violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for the respondents causing undue injury to the government and entering into disadvantageous contracts.

An administrative complaint was also filed against the public officials involved, but this was dismissed for lack of evidence. / JPS