Ombuds junks Gwen Garcia's appeal

THE Office of the Ombudsman has upheld its administrative ruling against former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia, denying her motion for reconsideration.

The decision, dated August 29, 2025, affirmed the previous finding of Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service and Simple Misconduct.

The case originated from a complaint filed by private citizen Moises Garcia Deiparine, accusing Garcia of several violations.

The Ombudsman’s investigation focused on her issuance of a special permit for a river desilting project on the Mananga River in Talisay City, part of the province’s efforts to address a severe water crisis.

According to the Ombudsman, the permit was granted without the required Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Ombudsman’s ruling

The Ombudsman’s initial decision, issued on July 16, 2025, found Garcia guilty of two administrative charges but acquitted her of others, including grave abuse of authority and gross dishonesty.

The penalty was a one-year suspension without pay. However, since Garcia’s term as governor ended on June 30, 2025, the suspension was converted into a fine equivalent to six months of her basic salary.

Denial of reconsideration

In her motion for reconsideration, Garcia argued that her actions were justified under the Doctrine of Necessity, citing the severe water crisis in Cebu.

The doctrine is a legal principle that allows an otherwise unlawful act to be considered lawful if it is the only way to prevent greater harm.

She also stated that she relied on recommendations from multiple government agencies, including the DENR and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

However, the Ombudsman’s Special Panel of Investigators found no new evidence or legal errors in her motion.

The August 29 order stated that Garcia’s arguments merely reiterated points already considered and resolved. It also noted her implied admission that an ECC had not been secured for the desilting activity. (CDF)