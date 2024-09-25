Ombudsman finds probable cause to indict Rama for nepotism

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found probable cause to indict Mayor Michael Rama for three counts of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, over the alleged nepotism case filed against him after he hired his wife's two brothers to work as casual employees at Cebu City Hall.

In a 15-page resolution, the Ombudsman said Rama's explanation that he was "surreptitiously made to sign the plantilla of casual appointments for Elmer and Gomer" is "unsubstantiated."

"As discussed above, the plantilla of casual appointments indicating on their faces the full names of Elmer and Gomer, their position titles, and periods of employment, among others, obviously show that Elmer and Gomer's appointments were nepotistic," said the Ombudsman.

The complainant, Jonel Saceda, sporting the name “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña” on Facebook, filed a complaint against Rama for alleged nepotism, grave misconduct and graft and corruption before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on January 24, 2023. (JJL)