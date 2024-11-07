Ombudsman junks Cortes’ appeal

THE Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes’ motion for reconsideration, upholding its decision to suspend him for one year without pay over the appointment of an unqualified employee.

The anti-graft office dismissed Cortes’ appeal on Sept. 30, 2024, saying that the designation of Camilo Basaca as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWO) was invalid due to his lack of qualifications at the time of appointment.

The Ombudsman found no merit in the motion for reconsideration filed by Cortes to warrant a reversal of its decision.

It further said that Cortes’ actions constitute grave misconduct, describing them as a “flagrant disregard of established rule” by appointing an unqualified individual to a critical position within the City Government.

Cortes filed a verified partial motion for reconsideration, arguing procedural lapses and raising questions over the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

Cortes’ arguments

The dismissed mayor said he was not provided with the complainants’ position paper in a timely manner. He further argued that the case should have been resolved by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) rather than the Ombudsman.

However, the Ombudsman brushed aside Cortes’ arguments, saying the mayor’s office did receive a copy of the position paper on June 21, 2024.

The anti-graft office also affirmed its authority to preside over administrative complaints involving local officials, citing its memorandum of agreement on complaints referral system with the CSC.

The Ombudsman also clarified that similar cases involving jurisdictional concerns had been resolved by the office previously.

“Designation, as opposed to appointment, is always considered to be temporary in nature. Thus, respondent-movant’s contention that the designation of respondent Basaca is a highly discretionary act and is within his prerogative as an appointing authority holds no water,” reads a portion of the decision.

The case against Cortes was filed by Sereno Gabayan Monsanto, Rosimay Cali Caling, and Annabel Dela Cerna Andebor. They accused Cortes of improperly designated Basaca, then an executive assistant II in the mayor’s office under a coterminous appointment, to the role of OIC-CSWSO.

Lack of qualifications

According to the Ombudsman, Basaca did not meet the required qualifications for the position at the time of his designation in July 2022 and only received a permanent appointment as community affairs officer IV in January 2023.

In its decision, the Ombudsman said that under the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and other Human Resource Actions, personnel designated to career positions must hold permanent appointments.

While grave misconduct can result in dismissal from service even on a first offense, the Ombudsman opted for a one-year suspension without pay in this case.

It cited a lack of evidence of corruption in the designation but noted that Cortes demonstrated a “clear intent to violate the law.”

In the same decision, the Ombudsman dismissed the complaint against Basaca due to insufficient evidence.

Aside from this case, Cortes has been dismissed from his position as mayor by the Ombudsman, which found him guilty of grave misconduct for allowing a batching plant (Suprea Philippines Development Corp.) to operate from 2020 to 2022 without the required business permit, sanitary permit, and environmental clearance.

His legal team is appealing the anti-graft office’s decision. / CAV