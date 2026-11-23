CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has received the Office of the Ombudsman’s order requiring him to answer the criminal and administrative complaints filed against him over the Monterrazas de Cebu development.

Kenneth Siasar, Archival’s chief of staff, said Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, that the mayor received the joint order late last week and forwarded the document to the City Legal Office (CLO) to prepare his response.

Siasar clarified that the order did not concern a new complaint, noting it was the same case previously filed against Archival that had circulated on social media before he officially received the documents.

“It’s not something new or a surprise,” Siasar said.

He explained that the allegations had already been made public before the complaint was filed with the Ombudsman, adding that the mayor had previously declined to comment because he had not yet officially received a copy.

With the documents now in his possession, Archival is leaving the preparation of his response to the CLO, which has yet to finalize its submission.

Asked whether the mayor would be able to meet the Ombudsman’s 15-day deadline, Siasar said the City would make every effort to comply.

“We will try, because the Ombudsman has set a deadline and we have to reply,” he said.

Counter-affidavit

In a joint order dated Nov. 11, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas directed Archival to submit a counter-affidavit and other evidence within 15 days of receipt of the order.

The directive covers two complaints filed by Ed Karlon Rama: a criminal complaint for alleged violations of Sections 3(e) and 3(h) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and an administrative complaint for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority and grave misconduct.

The complaints stem from allegations that Archival failed to act against the Monterrazas development despite concerns over its possible contribution to flooding in communities below the hillside project.

Rama also questioned the mayor’s alleged financial interest in the development, citing a property reportedly owned by Archival and his spouse within the subdivision.

Archival has previously acknowledged owning property in Monterrazas but denied that his personal interest influenced his actions concerning the development.

The Ombudsman’s order gives Rama five days from receipt of Archival’s counter-affidavit to file a reply-affidavit.

The order does not constitute a finding of guilt, as the criminal and administrative investigations remain pending. / CAV