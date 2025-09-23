Ombudsman rejects ex-guv Garcia’s ‘doctrine of necessity’ argument

THE Office of the Ombudsman has denied former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s motion for reconsideration and affirmed its July 16, 2025 ruling that she committed “conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service” and “simple misconduct.”

The case involved her issuance of a special permit for desilting works on the Mananga River without first securing an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Garcia’s attempt to overturn the ruling by invoking the “doctrine of necessity” was rejected for lack of new evidence.

What triggered this case

The issue goes back to an El Niño drought in 2024 that left Cebu facing a severe water shortage. To help ease the crisis, Garcia issued a special permit allowing desilting along the Mananga River in Talisay City.

But a private complainant, Moises Garcia Deiparine, questioned the move, pointing out that no ECC or certificate of non-coverage from the DENR had been obtained. Since the area is part of a protected watershed, the Ombudsman treated the missing ECC as a critical legal requirement.

Ombudsman’s ruling

On July 16, 2025, the Ombudsman found Garcia guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and simple misconduct

The former governor was acquitted of more serious charges, including grave abuse of authority and gross dishonesty.

The penalty was a one-year suspension without pay. Since Garcia’s term as governor ended on June 30, the sanction was converted into a fine equal to six months of her salary.

Garcia’s defense

Garcia’s legal team, Cabrido and Associates, argued that:

The desilting was a necessary emergency measure to address the drought.

She relied on recommendations from agencies like the DENR and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The “doctrine of necessity” should excuse her actions, since the project aimed to prevent greater public harm. They said the Ombudsman overlooked these arguments and are preparing to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals (CA).

Why was the defense rejected

In its Aug. 29, 2025 order, the Ombudsman said Garcia’s motion for reconsideration offered nothing new. It simply repeated earlier arguments and acknowledged that the ECC was not secured.

Under administrative rules, the “doctrine of necessity” is a narrow exception. To apply, the act must be the only reasonable option in the face of grave and imminent peril and it cannot undermine other essential safeguards. The Ombudsman found Garcia’s case did not meet these criteria.

What we don’t know yet

Garcia’s camp is preparing a petition before the CA. It remains to be seen whether the CA will treat necessity differently than the Ombudsman did.

Also unresolved: how Cebu, and other provinces facing recurring climate-linked water crises, will design faster but still lawful ways to respond without running afoul of environmental law.

What’s next

If Garcia pursues her appeal, the CA will have to decide whether the “doctrine of necessity” can excuse bypassing an ECC in a drought emergency. The outcome could set a precedent for how far local governments can go in crisis response before crossing legal lines. / CDF