Rama, 7 others recommended for preventive suspension

Aside from Rama, the anti-graft investigator also recommended the preventive suspension of City Administrator Atty. Collin Rosell, Office of the City Assessor OIC Dr. Maria Theresa Rosell, Legal Officer designated assistant department head Atty. Francis May Jacaban, designated assistant department head for operations Angelique Cabugao, designated admin division head Jay-ar Pescante, designated assessment of records management division head Lester Joey Beniga, and Computer Division head Nelyn Sanrojo.

The Office of the Ombudsman put Rama under preventive suspension for allegedly not providing some City Hall employees their just compensation.

Rama questioned why there could be any preventive suspension for him when he did not even receive a copy of any complaint.

He said if there is indeed a preventive suspension, his lawyers will handle it.

Rama is currently in Manila. (AML)